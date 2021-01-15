Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,611 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $44.10. 5,108,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

