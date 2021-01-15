Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $10,117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.56. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $448.64.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

