Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,200. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.