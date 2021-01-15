Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 195.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 142,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

EZU stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,301 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

