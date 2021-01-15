Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.11. The company had a trading volume of 853,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,958. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.