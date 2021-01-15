Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. 9,632,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

