Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 241,021 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241,021 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 819,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.