Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.00 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $0.70 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BTEGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 263,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,904. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

