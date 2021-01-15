Beacon Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $209.17.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.