Beacon Financial Group Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 1,144,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.