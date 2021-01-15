Beacon Financial Group Sells 3,927 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.83. 133,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.