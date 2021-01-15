Beacon Financial Group Sells 668 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. 118,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.54.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

