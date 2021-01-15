Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0004 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded flat against the dollar. One Bean Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $47.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,982,289,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

