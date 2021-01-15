Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.32

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 35208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

