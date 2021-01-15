Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $276.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Within the United States, BD's Diagnostic Systems unit witnessed strong revenue growth due to COVID-19 testing. The company continues to see solid demand for its products that support the global COVID-19 response, especially the recent launch of its COVID-19 rapid point-of-care antigen test. The company saw revenue growth in the BD Life Science segment. Both domestic and international revenues increased year over year in the quarter under review. A plethora of recent regulatory approvals instill optimism. BD exited fiscal 2020 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, decline across the other two core segments during the quarter is concerning. Contraction in gross and adjusted operating margins raises concern. Over the past year, shares of BD have underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.62. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

