Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.