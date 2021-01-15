Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 8,290 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 466.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,829,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.