Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 1,111 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $31.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

