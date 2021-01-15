Benchmark Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $883,855.23 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $883,855.23 and $23,774.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00038242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00111395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00241662 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00057932 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 21,407,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,833,653 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

