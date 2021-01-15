Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 58.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $914.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

