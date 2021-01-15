Bennicas & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.51. 2,265,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

