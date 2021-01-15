Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $7.26 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 4.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,361,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,618. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

