Beowulf Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $49,332.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00112384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00251854 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com.

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.