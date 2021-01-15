Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €82.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.71 ($74.96).

Shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €64.35 ($75.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh SE has a 12 month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 12 month high of €68.65 ($80.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 42.72.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

