Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

