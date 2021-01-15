Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airbus from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

