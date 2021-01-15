Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 117,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.