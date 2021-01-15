Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) rose 6% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $38.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 608,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 234,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $340,857.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,277,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

