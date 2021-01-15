BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BPPPF stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. BID has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89.

BID Company Profile

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

