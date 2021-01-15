Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.32 million.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.53-2.56 EPS.

BGFV stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

