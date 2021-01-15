BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.00. Approximately 2,446,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,795,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.