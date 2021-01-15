Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,031. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

