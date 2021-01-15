BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy acquired 1,388,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

