BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 2,111,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 1,129,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 907,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

