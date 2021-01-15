BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

