Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.84. 1,724,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,818. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.76 and its 200 day moving average is $268.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

