BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,219,200.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,219,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,920,687.86.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $41.93 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44, a PEG ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

