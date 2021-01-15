Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,348. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

BMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

