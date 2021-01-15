BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $102.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 399,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

