Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,146. The stock has a market cap of C$632.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

