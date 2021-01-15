Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $92,906.00 and $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

