BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $692,119.28 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $692,119.28 and $26,324.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00283211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00035019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

