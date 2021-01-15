BitCore (BTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,721.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $1,721.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,642.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.27 or 0.03221664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00395148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.37 or 0.01339324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.30 or 0.00570386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00439730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00286706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021152 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,510,314 coins and its circulating supply is 18,009,354 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

