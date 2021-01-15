Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Increased by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up 0.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $212,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 20.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Black Knight by 183.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 624,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,499. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

