BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $10.88. BlackBerry shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 2,192,367 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $25,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

