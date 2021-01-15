BlackCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $371,389.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $371,389.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,426,947 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

