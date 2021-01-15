Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Shares of Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.20. Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00.

About Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It primarily explores for tungsten and tin deposits. The company holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property covering an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.