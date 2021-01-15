BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

FRA opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

