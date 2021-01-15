BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLK opened at $743.50 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $716.12 and a 200-day moving average of $624.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

