Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 10.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) fell 10.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $47.10. 10,391,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,851,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Specifically, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

